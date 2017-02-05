× The Puppy Bowl returns, with a goal to help pet adoptions

NEW YORK — Just before the Super, be sure to catch the Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl!

Hosted every year since 2005, the Puppy Bowl serves as a warm-up to the real big game. The game serves as a way for the puppies to become adopted. Animal shelters from all over the country submit puppies and other animals to “compete” in the game.

According to the associate press, Lady Gaga’s cat doppelganger will perform the halftime show for the “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet. Kitty Gaga will wear a vegan meat dress while performing “Puparazzi.” ”Puppy Bowl 13″ airs Sunday. The real Lady Gaga will do the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday on Fox.

