'24: Legacy' hits the ground running right after the Super Bowl

LOS ANGLES — The clock has started ticking again for the agents and enemies of CTU.

“24: Legacy’ premieres after Super Bowl LI on FOX 61 and conitinues on Monday, February 6. The new story follows a military hero’s return to the U.S. and the trouble that follows him back — compelling him to ask CTU for help in saving his life, and stopping what potentially could be one of the largest-scale terror attacks on American soil. Like the original, the drama unfolds in real time with split screens, each episode will represent one hour of an eventful day.

Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Anna Diop, Teddy Sears, Jimmy Smits, Dan Bucatinsky, Coral Pena, and Charlie Hofheimer star. Executive producer Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24: Live Another Day”), Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Brian Grazer (“A Beautiful Mind,” “24”), writers and executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz (“24,” “24: Live Another Day”), director and executive producer Stephen Hopkins (“24”) and executive producer and original series star Kiefer Sutherland form the production team behind the series.