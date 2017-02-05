Career Magnet Lady Panthers face off against top ranked New London Whalers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Saturday afternoon the #8 ranked Lady Panthers of Career Magnet hosted the undefeated and top ranked New London Whalers in girls basketball action.

The Whalers earned the #1 ranking early by jumping out to an early double digit lead that they took into the half started on the defensive side of the court.

In the second half the home team caught fire as the Lady Panthers fought their way back into the game to force overtime where Career Magnet handed New London their first loss 49-43.