Country star Luke Bryan performs national anthem at Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON — Country star Luke Bryan performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 Sunday.

Singing in a in a black jacket and maroon shirt, Bryan performed a heartfelt version of the anthem as military members held flags behind him.

Tom Brady was seen singing along. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds did a flyover as the song ended.

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played the Schuyler sisters in the original Hamilton cast, sang America, the Beautiful just before Bryan took the stage.

Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show.

Fans started entering NRG Stadium four hours before the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.