Crews battle early morning fire in Farmington

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Fire Department was on hand at a house fire in the early morning hours Sunday.

Director Mary Ellen Harper of the Farmington Fire Department says around 3:23 a.m. a patrolling police officer in the area noticed smoke, which lead him to 165 Main Street.

The fire department quickly responded, and found heavy fire and smoke conditions inside the house due to the head start the fire had, prompting them to fight the fire from the outside.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Main Street was closed due to the operations, also due to icy conditions, but should reopen soon.

Harper says the Fire Marshal is on scene investigating but will take some time due to the size of the fire.