House fire in Rocky Hill cause substantial damage to the structure

ROCKY HILL — Firefighters arrived to a fire that cause heavy damage to a house in Rocky Hill.

At 6:50 p.m. fire crews arrived to a house fire on New Britain Avenue. Within about 45 minutes the fire was under control, Rocky Hill Fire Chief said. The house had substantial damage, said Rocky Hill Fire Chief said.

1 man and his dog were in the house but were able to escape, firefighters said. Officials believe the fire started in the basement.

No one was harmed, firefighters said. Investigators were on the scene to find the exact cause of the fire.