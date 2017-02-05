Lady Gaga thrills in Super Bowl LI halftime show

HOUSTON — With an opening that looked like it was out of Cirque Du Soleil, Lady Gaga made an aerial entrance for the Half time show at the Super Bowl.

She started with a medley of patriotic songs from high up in the stadium with lights behind her that formed a flag at one point.

Then held by wires she flew to a pylon on the field and started a selection of her own hits.

Eventually, she flew again to the stage.

During the course of the performance, she appeared to play a guitar and a piano.

She ended by yelling “Super Bowl 51!” dropping the mic and leaping off the stage.

A literal mic drop to end the halftime show? Power move. #SuperBowl — Jeff Langan (@jefflangan) February 6, 2017