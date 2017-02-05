Melissa McCarthy portrays Sean Spicer in fiery new SNL skit

NEW YORK — Saturday Night Live took another dip into their satire of President Trump’s administration this past Saturday, this time aiming at Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

In the clip, Melissa McCarthy spun the facts as Spicer dodging questions from reporters, explaining things via readied props, and even brought Donald Trump’s pick as Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos on played by Kate McKinnon before she was quickly rushed away.

McCarthy’s Spicer rendition starts right out of the gate portraying him as fiery and combative.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy as Spicer shouted. “When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie, because I came out here to punch you! In the face!”

Spicer has come under some criticism after he misspoke about the crowd size of President Trump’s inauguration day crowd. Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway later said that Spicer offered “alternative facts“. SNL also touched on the Trump’s administration “travel ban“.