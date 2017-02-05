Partly cloudy, milder Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super bowl Sunday will feature lots of clouds mixed with sunshine, a southwest breeze that will help temperatures recover well up into the 30s to near 40° during the afternoon. A cold front will swing through the area Sunday night with a band of clouds and a wind switch to the northwest.

A cold Canadian high pressure system will deliver slightly cooler temperatures and sunshine to start the first full week of February for you Monday. The high pressure system will move over eastern Canada early Tuesday that will keep the cold air in place just long enough for snow and sleet to breakout across parts of Connecticut associated with our next storm. The combination of high pressure tracking into the north Atlantic, and as the storm’s center moves to our northwest, warmer air will surge off a southeast wind, changing the snow to rain by Tuesday afternoon with periods of rain continuing Tuesday night into early Wednesday. In fact, temperatures may reach or exceed 50° Wednesday before a cold front drops those temperatures back to February readings.

The prevailing pattern so far this winter features Pacific Ocean storms tracking through the mid section of the country, into the Great Lakes or western New York State, and finally into eastern Canada. On average, this pattern keeps the true bitter arctic air and snow to our north and west. Thus, we continue to enjoy another mild winter with warmer than normal temperatures with slightly below average snowfall.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some sun, milder. Highs: 35-40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, blustery, colder. Highs: low 30's.

Tuesday: Snow early, quickly changing to mix and rain (slick AM commute across parts of inland Connecticut possible). Highs: 35-40.

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers, clearing windy and turning colder by evening. High: 45-50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High: low 30's

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 30's

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35-40.

