HARTFORD — The New England Patriots win in Super Bowl 51 was a comeback for the ages and people took to social media after the game.

Here’s a quick look:

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/QUChronicle/status/828454393276137473

Incredible moment. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick embrace after winning their 5th @SuperBowl together. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/O2ZgRjNV03 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

And there you go. pic.twitter.com/V0jPJsaQyZ — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) February 6, 2017

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

Fire up the duck boats, the #Superbowl Champs are coming to town! Congrats to the @Patriots on tonight's big win! #PatsNation #Patriots — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017