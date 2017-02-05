× Rocky Hill man arrested charged with burning toddler

ROCKY HILL– A man is in police custody in Rocky Hill after allegedly burning his two-year old son.

On Saturday the Fire Marshal’s office told that a two-year old was brought to Hartford Hospital for severe burns. The hospital was told that the burns were a result of an electrical fire at Cold Springs, which is a part of the Century Hills Apartment complex. Since the incident wasn’t initially reported, police say that it had taken place some time in the early morning hours, and that the toddler was brought to the hospital by a family member.

The child is reported to be in serious condition.

An investigation began after learning that the fire was never reported to police or the fire department. After extensive investigation, police say the stories didn’t match up. Police then interviewed the last person who had contact with the child, an acquaintance of the child’s mother.

Police arrested Michael Shamel Davis, 27, of Rocky Hill, and charged him with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, and arson. Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be in court February 6th.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Rocky Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, and the Rock Hill Fire Marshal’s office.

The police continue to investigate along with DCF. They say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.