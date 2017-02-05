The Cypress Grill hosts one last Super Bowl event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- The Cypress Grill is known for its Super Bowl parties and live shows. But after over 80 years of service, Jim and Joseph Carta are calling it quits.

The twin brothers took over the Cypress Grill almost 50 years ago from their father. Since then they've transformed regular customers into family and friends.

"48 years. Ever since we've moved to Middletown," says Steve Bank, a regular at The Cypress Grill. "We come here three or four times a month."

"The sad part or the hard part is the employees and the customers, you know leaving them," says Jim Carta. "Because my brother and I will still be twins no matter what you know, and the family will still be family. But the employees and the customers will be the tough people to leave."

The last day for The cypress Grill will be on February 26th.