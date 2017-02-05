The Real Story: Conn. Attorney General Jepsen challenges President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is taking a prominent role leading legal challenges against President Donald Trump's policies.

Unlike his predecessor, Jepsen isn't very outspoken, but he said now is the time to step up. He's one of the leaders of "Blue State" challenges aimed at policies and actions of the new Trump administration. He is particularly concerned about the President's executive order on immigration, blocking entry to immigrants from certain Muslim majority nations. Jepsen called the order "un-American and unlawful."

He joins Al and Jenn on The Real Story to talk about why he's stepping into the spotlight.