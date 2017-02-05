Yale and Quinnipiac men’s hockey teams have a familiar showdown on the ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Yale and Quinnipiac men’s hockey teams are very familiar foes besides being in neighboring towns the two teams have faced off in some epic games including a national championship in 2013.

Saturday night Ingalls Rink in New Haven was the site of the latest matchup.

The Bulldogs drew first blood just over four minutes into the opening period when Joe Snively centered the puck to Frankie Dichiara who scored the first of his two goals on the night giving Yale a 1-0 lead.

Quinnipiac would tie the game at the midpoint of the period on the slap shot by Chase Priskie who also found the back of the net twice on the night.

Another Bobcat who lit the lamp twice was Connecticut native Nick Jermain as Quinnipiac won 5-2.