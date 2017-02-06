3 brothers charged months after Danielson children found malnourished and unable to speak

DANIELSON — Three more people have been arrested after three children were rescued from a brutally neglectful home in Danielson, according to state police.

On July 21, state police said were notified about the situation and found Nicholas Emory, 25, and Donna Rodeheffer, 33, living with three children, two girls ages 3, 5, and a 6-year-old boy. Also living in the home were Nicholas Emory’s mother Martha Kelley, and his two brothers, James and Jason Emory.

According to police, the children were missing many of their teeth, were malnourished, bug-infested, dehydrated, living in diapers, and unable to talk. They were taken into the care of the Department of Children and Families. Police said the children rarely left the home, were never enrolled in school and not potty-trained. They were underweight and “extremely neglected.” Police got a warrant to search the home and found it dark, dirty and smelly. Child pornography was also found.

DCF reported to police that in addition to the neglect, it was most likely that the two girls were sexually abused.

On Tuesday, November 22, Rodeheffer turned herself into police to face three charges each of negligent cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a minor.

Nicholas Emory, 25, of Bull Head City, Arizona, was arrested Monday on first-degree possession of child pornography, three counts of risk of injury to a child and three counts of child selling and cruelty to persons. He is being held on $150,000 bail.

Jason Emory, 40, also of Bull Head City was arrested Monday on first-degree possession of child pornography, three counts of risk of injury to a child and three counts of child selling and cruelty to persons. He is being held on $75,000 bail.

James Emory, 34,was arrested Monday on four counts of risk of injury to a minor charge, three counts of negligent cruelty, first-degree possession of child pornography and cruelty to persons. He is being held on $50,000 bail.