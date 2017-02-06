Brady flaunts new ring in new commercial in Boston

BOSTON — Within minutes of the New England Patriots‘ victory in Super Bowl LI, MVP quarterback Tom Brady was already showing off his newest ring.

The first quarterback ever to win five championships had shown his four rings during commercials for Shields Health Care Group before. This time, the ending was a little different.

“Is that all?” a nurse asks after helping Brady put the four rings in a locker.

“Actually, no. I forgot this one. It’s kind of new,” Brady replies, pulling a fifth ring out of his pocket.

The commercial ends with a subtle dig at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.