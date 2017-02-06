× Bridgeport man killed in Milford crash Saturday morning

MILFORD — A man was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Ricardo Junior Phagoo of Bridgeport was headed south in the right lane on I-95 just before the exit 36 off-ramp in Milford.

Police said that for “an unknown reason” just before 5:30 a.m., he lost control of his 2016 Hyundai Elantra and crossed into the grassy area just beyond the exit sign.

He hit a light pole, and then a tree.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

State Police said th accident remains under investigation.