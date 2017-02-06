Dog left tied to a pole and abandoned in West Haven park

WEST HAVEN – The West Haven Animal Shelter is searching for someone who left a dog tied to a pole in a park Monday morning.

Officials said the dog appeared to have been tied to the pole but had slipped his collar and was waiting, cold and scared, in Morris Park.

If anyone has any information on his owner please call 203-937-3642.

Last month, a dog was found abandoned in a cage by a dumpster in East Haven. PETA is offering a reward in that case.

