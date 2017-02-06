Go
February 6 – February 12
Monday, Feb. 6
Black History Month Event Series at Windsor High School
Patriots pull off incredible Super Bowl 51 win!
In an historic comeback, the New England Patriots won! And FOX 61 has you covered!
Popular
Pats win fifth Super Bowl in an historic comeback 34-28
Harwinton woman accused of trying to run down trooper said she’s ‘angry Trump is president’
Hartford police investigating 2 shootings within 45 minutes
Suspect in East Hartford convenience store shooting arrested
Latest News
In a sure sign Spring is near, Red Sox truck departs for Florida
Judge who let Brady play offers his congratulations on Super Bowl win
February 6 – February 12
The rest of the banned 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial
Entertainment
Everything coming and going on Netflix in February
Entertainment
’24: Legacy’ hits the ground running right after the Super Bowl
News
Pulse Nightclub to host 6-month memorial for shooting victims
Entertainment
When does your favorite FOX show premiere this winter? Check this list
News
Police: 3 arrested in fraud scheme at Stafford Springs shop for using veterans’ information
News
17 things we’re looking forward to in 2017
News
Students upset about Stafford High graduation gown decision
News
Samsung unveils first smartphones since Galaxy Note 7 debacle
News
Samsung unveils first smartphones since Galaxy Note 7 debacle
News
South Windsor school employee arrested after 6-year-old tastes Xanax
Entertainment
Every movie coming and going on Netflix in December
News
‘M*A*S*H’ actor, William Christopher, dies at 84
News
Warming centers open as low temps and high winds move in
