Glastonbury Patriots fans had a Super Bowl to remember

GLASTONBURY -- It was perhaps the ultimate fourth and long shot, an epic comeback by the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 51.

In Connecticut there were few fans who were shy about expressing their feelings on the miraculous victory that ended in a James White rush that decided the first overtime contest Super Bowl history. At Ken's Corner, a popular Glastonbury diner, the Brady jersey's were worn proudly while coffee and the breakfast fare made its way from table to table. "My hands were shaking like crazy, my nerves were off the edge," said Phil Fornabi, a waiter at Ken's Corner.

Customer Frankie Pereira from New Britain was emphatic, "It was the best game I ever saw, the greatest game in history."

Ken D'attilio, the owner of Ken's and a Giant fan said it came down to leadership. "Once it got into the fourth quarter, you can't count out Tom Brady."

Megan Thatford, from Marlborough was finishing up her breakfast with her son, Michael, and said "It was a great game and we're very proud of the Pats, we knew they were going to pull it through." Fornabi added, "I couldn't believe what I was witnessing."