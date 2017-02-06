Hartford company ‘geared up’ for Super Bowl champs

HARTFORD — Kaitlin Goslee is at GimaSport Art in Hartford Monday morning where they stitch and print Super Bowl Champion hats and t-shirts, this morning featuring the New England Patriots!

No team had ever made up more than a 10-point deficit to win a Super Bowl. Tom Brady led the Patriots on five straight scoring drives that equaled 31 straight points. The last touchdown wrapped up a 34-28 victory, yet felt inevitable and anticlimactic despite coming in the first-ever overtime in the Super Bowl’s 51-year history.

“Tom has had a lot of great ones. Tonight was one of them,” coach Bill Belichick said, underselling the obvious.