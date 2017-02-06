× In a sure sign Spring is near, Red Sox truck departs for Florida

BOSTON — Boston is moving seamlessly from football season to baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox equipment truck on Monday departed for spring training in Florida, a day after the New England Patriots closed out the NFL season with their fifth Super Bowl victory.

#TruckDay Inventory:

20,400 baseballs ✅

1,100 bats ✅

320 BP Tops ✅

300 pairs of pants ✅

200 batting helmets ✅

160 game jerseys ✅ pic.twitter.com/os23ddQlzI — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 6, 2017

Dozens of fans gathered outside Fenway Park to send the truck on its way on the 1,480-mile trip to the team’s spring training home in Fort Myers.

It’s hauling an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies including more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 400 T-shirts, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The 53-foot truck is being driven for the 19th consecutive year by Milford native Al Hartz.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13.