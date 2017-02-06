× Maple syrup spill closes Vermont highway

NEWPORT, VT — Emergency crews responded to a sticky situation Monday as a maple syrup spill closed as section of I-91 for a time.

Vermont State Police said Interstate 91 North at exit 27 in Newport was closed around 4: 20 p.m. due to a maple syrup spill. The fire department was called to the scene for a cleanup.

No crash was involved troopers were able to reopen the highway, but advised drivers to drive slow as traffic poured through the area.

Newport is just south of the Canadian border.

I-91 in Newport reopened to traffic, #slowdown and #moveover for those working on cleaning up the spill. No crash involved. Drive carefully. https://t.co/SSNFnR1wJs — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) February 6, 2017

Interstate 91 north at exit 27 in @NewportVT has been closed due to a #Maplesyrup spill. Fire dept is on-scene working on clean up. — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) February 6, 2017