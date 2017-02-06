Maple syrup spill closes Vermont highway
NEWPORT, VT — Emergency crews responded to a sticky situation Monday as a maple syrup spill closed as section of I-91 for a time.
Vermont State Police said Interstate 91 North at exit 27 in Newport was closed around 4: 20 p.m. due to a maple syrup spill. The fire department was called to the scene for a cleanup.
No crash was involved troopers were able to reopen the highway, but advised drivers to drive slow as traffic poured through the area.
Newport is just south of the Canadian border.
44.921682 -72.173055