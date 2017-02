× Norwalk residents stunned to find hate flyers in driveways

NORWALK — A disturbing find in Norwalk Sunday morning has many people there shaking their heads.

Hate flyers found in driveways, advocating “Making America white again,” a take-off on President Trump’s campaign slogan to make America great again.

Norwalk residents are perplexed.

Since President Trump’s election, civil rights groups say hate crimes have escalated.

The president has said anyone conducting such foul acts, should just stop.