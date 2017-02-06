× Patriots fans take to streets of Boston to celebrate victory, Boston mayor: ‘Fire up the duck boats’

BOSTON — New England Patriots fans took to the streets of Boston to celebrate their team’s 34-28 dramatic overtime Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hundreds of fans gathered late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Boston Common. They were dancing, cheering and chanting “Brady.” Police also were there to make sure the celebrations didn’t get out of hand. There were no immediate reports of any problems and fans were mostly described as being well-behaved.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday to congratulate the Patriots and announce the victory parade, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

Walsh said a parade celebrating their championship will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. He says the Pats “have made Boston and New England proud.”

The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have all celebrated championships in recent years by climbing aboard duck boats, amphibious vehicles that are normally used to show tourists around town.

This is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.

Boston police tweeted their thanks “to all the fans who acted like champions tonight” and wrote that they would see them again on Tuesday