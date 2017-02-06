Puppies hone their lobbying skills at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Some furry friends visited the Legislative Office Building in Hartford Monday.

Puppies from the Connecticut Humane Society offered up some puppy therapy.

The Humane Society says it has been involved in bills at the Capitol before, so it likes to visit each year with some of its furry VIPs.

Last year, the assembly passed Desmond's Law. The bill, which originated in the state House and passed that chamber on April 27, calls for a legal court advocate to represent the rights of abused animals during court cases. That advocate would help the judge with reviewed records, as well as keeping track of the defendant’s actions by speaking with veterinarians, animal control officers and police. The advocate would also provide recommendations to the court based on the animal’s interests.