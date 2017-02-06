Quiet start to the week will change; tracking a messy Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of sunshine and light west wind on Monday, as temperatures remain close to seasonal in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds roll in late in the evening, in advance of a sloppy storm approaching. The storm arrives Tuesday morning, with a limited amount of snow and sleet before changing over south-north, into all rain for the state. The rain continues Tuesday night as temperaturess continue to stay mild, up to the 50s by Wednesday as the storm exits, taking our brief warm-up with it.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Mostly sunny, blustery, colder. Highs: low 30's.

Tuesday: Snow early, quickly changing to mix and rain (slick AM commute across parts of inland Connecticut possible). Highs: 35-40.

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers, clearing windy and turning colder by evening. High: 45-50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High: low 30's

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 30's

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35-40.

