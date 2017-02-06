Recipe – Red Lentil Coconut Curry
HARTFORD — Katie Scott of the Humane Society of the United States stopped by FOX 61’s Good Day Connecticut with another Meatless Monday recipe.
Red Lentil Coconut Curry (Serves 6 to 8)
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 fresh jalapeño or serrano chili (about 2 1/2 inches), finely chopped (discard seeds)
- 2 cups water
- 1 1/2 cups dried red lentils
- 1 13- to 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 pound (about 2 medium-sized) zucchini, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro sprigs
- Cook the onion in oil in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart heavy pot over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the edges are golden, about 6 minutes.
- Add the chopped ginger and garlic, and continue to cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Then add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and chili and continue cooking for another minute, continuing to stir.
- Stir in the water, lentils, and coconut milk. Let the mixture simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Finally, stir in the zucchini and simmer, covered, until the lentils and zucchini are tender, about 15 minutes.
- Season with salt, if needed, and serve with cilantro sprigs scattered on top.Variation: Substitute chopped kale for the zucchini, if desired.
Recipe from epicurious.com.
