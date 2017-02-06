Recipe – Red Lentil Coconut Curry

Credit: www.epicurious.com

HARTFORD — Katie Scott of the Humane Society of the United States stopped by FOX 61’s Good Day Connecticut with another Meatless Monday recipe.

Red Lentil Coconut Curry (Serves 6 to 8)

  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 fresh jalapeño or serrano chili (about 2 1/2 inches), finely chopped (discard seeds)
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cups dried red lentils
  • 1 13- to 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 pound (about 2 medium-sized) zucchini, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro sprigs
  1. Cook the onion in oil in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart heavy pot over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the edges are golden, about 6 minutes.
  2. Add the chopped ginger and garlic, and continue to cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Then add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and chili and continue cooking for another minute, continuing to stir.
  3. Stir in the water, lentils, and coconut milk. Let the mixture simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Finally, stir in the zucchini and simmer, covered, until the lentils and zucchini are tender, about 15 minutes.
  4. Season with salt, if needed, and serve with cilantro sprigs scattered on top.Variation: Substitute chopped kale for the zucchini, if desired.

Recipe from epicurious.com.

