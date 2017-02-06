× West Hartford road closed due to water main break

WEST HARTFORD — Fern Street was closed Monday morning between Troutbrook Drive and Robin Road due to a significant water main break, according to police.

Kerry Martin of the The Metropolitan District said an 8-inch water main break was found in a main that was installed in 1928. The main had to be shut down at 7 a.m.

Eight properties were affected by the shutdown from 392 Fern Street to Ballard Drive.

Repairs are expected to take from 6-8 hours and be complete between 1-3 p.m., according to Martin.

Further updates will be provided as they become available, Martin said.

