Wrong-way crash on Wilbur Cross kills 2 women in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Wilbur Cross Parkway south in New Haven early Monday morning.

Police said the accident happened near exit 59 just after 1 a.m. They said a Subaru Legacy driven by Erica Farland, 27 of Ossining, New York, was driving the wrong way on the highway and crashed into an Audi A6, driven by Andrea Rossi, 53, of Long Island City, New York.

Police said both drivers were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they both later died of their injuries.

The highway was closed until 5:30 a.m. and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-393-4200.