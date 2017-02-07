× Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl from Staten Island allegedly taken by father

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 2-year-old girl is the subject of a search Tuesday after she was taken allegedly by her father in Staten Island, according to PIX 11.

The child’s parents had a dispute and her father, Johnny Woo, took the girl from a home and left at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said the circumstances of that incident make them believe Kim Woo, who is a month shy of 3 years old, is in “imminent danger.” They issued an Amber Alert to try to find her.

Police said the couple is in the process of getting a divorce. The girl’s mother is an NYPD sergeant.

Authorities believe Woo may have fled to the Bronx and is likely driving a black 2014 Kia Sorrento with New York license plate GHH-8886.

Kim Woo was last seen wearing pajamas. She’s described as 2 1/2 feet tall and about 30 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623).