Ansonia man charged with shooting his son

ANSONIA — Police charged a father Tuesday with shooting his son last month.

Police Department arrested Dennis Softleigh, 47, of Ansonia, with assault first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a firearm while under the influence. He was held on $50,000 bond.

The charges are in connection to an incident on January 17 at his home. Police said the shooting took place during a domestic dispute between Softleigh and his 23-year-old son.

Police were notified at that evening Griffin Hospital was treating a shooting victim. Police said the son was shot in the stomach at 112 Central Street in Ansonia and taken to the hospital by private car.

Police said the victim was transferred to Bridgeport Hospital and was released several days after the shooting.