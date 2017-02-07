× Bridgeport police officer assaulted by armed robbery suspect during arrest

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport police officer sustained minor injuries after nabbing an armed robbery suspect.

Police said on Monday, just before 9 p.m., an armed robbery took place at 375 Capitol Avenue in Bridgeport.

They said a hispanic man, Steven Nieves, entered the place, showed a gun and ordered the store clerk to turn over money. The clerk complied, and Nieves took off on foot with the cash.

Shortly after, police said they found Nieves at Main Street near Charles Street. Nieves, 32, resisted arrest and fought the cop trying to arrest him, Sergeant James Geremia. During the fight, Nieves reached for his gun in his pants pocket and the gun went off. Nieves was hit in the leg.

Both Nieves and Geremia were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Geremia was treated and released with minor injuries, and Nieves was also treated and released to police custody.

Nieves is charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of firearms, assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, threatening and carrying a pistol without a permit.

His bail was set at $250,000.