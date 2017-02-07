Connecticut charities to compete against one another in bracket style tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN– Sixty Greater-Hartford area charities are competing for funds and one another March Madness style.

Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, is bringing the competition to Connecticut for the first time this March. It’s an online fundraising tournament where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.

On Tuesday, the bracket and first round match ups were revealed to the charities at Stanley Black & Decker headquarters in New Britain. Brackets for Good representatives were there to go over the rules and strategies to put charities ahead.

“We think philanthropy should be fun. Philanthropy doesn't have to be boring. So most definitely people get drawn into the excitement and the competition. They want their cause to advance and win that additional $10,000 so they might give above and beyond what they maybe normally would have given because they want to see their cause advance,” said Reid McDowell, Partnerships and Marketing Director at Brackets for Good.

The tournament begins on February 24 but the Hartford bracket and donation page is live now. The championship is at the end of March.

The following non-profit organizations are competing: