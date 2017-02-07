× Dog left tied to pole in West Haven park recovering and looking for new home

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Animal Shelter says a dog left tied to a pole in a park is recovering and they are taking applications to place him in a new home.

Shelter officials have started calling the dog “Hank.” They said the dog, while scared, is doing well. They added, “He is a very sweet boy and we are giving him time to settle in after his ordeal.”

The shelter said they have had a lot of interest in him, and are currently accepting applications. People interested can call 203-937-3642.

The dog appeared to have been tied to a pole Monday and had apparently slipped his collar and was waiting, cold and scared, in Morris Park, police said Monday.

Last month, a dog was found abandoned in a cage by a dumpster in East Haven. PETA is offering a reward in that case.

