× Fake Connecticut State Police Facebook page spawns real concern

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police are trying to manage a situation where somebody has set up a fake “CT State Police” page on Facebook.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant of the Connecticut State Police Public Information Office said in a statement that the Facebook page “is NOT a Connecticut State Police Facebook page. Unfortunately ‘Gabriel Starr’ has moved from posting derogatory comments under the official Connecticut State Police Facebook page posts to creating his own CSP page.”

The post Grant was referring to specifically was:

Other posts on the site reference minority hiring, quotas for speeding tickets and getting out of speeding tickets.