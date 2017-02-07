× Macy’s facing pressure to drop Ivanka Trump line

Macy’s is facing pressure to drop Ivanka Trump’s line after Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have stopped selling her merchandise, according to FOX News.

Senior Director of Marketing at Ivanka Trump, Rosemary Young, told Fox News on the contrary, the brand is continuing to expand.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

