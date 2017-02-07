Gov. Malloy proposing $250 million XL Center renovation plan on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Wednesday, Governor Dan Malloy is expected to propose a $250 million plan to renovate the XL Center in Downtown Hartford.

The aging building, built in the 1970s, is in dire need of repair. The Capitol Region Development Authority created the renovation plan, which would take about three to four years to complete in phases, trying to minimize any closure of the arena.

CRDA Executive Director Michael Freimuth said the renovations would essentially rip the XL Center down to the studs, and most significantly add a second concourse -- key for attracting an NHL team. Other notable changes would include the addition of retail tenants and redesigning the atrium and ticket windows.

Freimuth acknowledges that now is not the time to ask for renovation funds from the state, but said updating the building is critical.

"All the systems that run the building -- from elevators to escalators to pumps to motors -- are all 40-plus years, and they're a constant maintenance, a constant breakdown," said Freimuth. "And we have to get to that." He added that doing repairs now will put Connecticut in a better position to compete with the MGM casino project in Springfield.

On Monday, Governor Malloy spoke briefly about the renovation proposal, saying that he cannot imagine Hartford without a facility like the XL Center. The governor said it will be far less expensive to modernize the arena that to close it and build a new one.

Republican State Senator Joe Markley is staunchly opposed to the renovations.

"What part of 'we're broke' don't you understand?" said Markley.

The senator said Connecticut should not invest any more money into the arena, but offered an alternative solution.

"Go out in the private sector and say, is there somebody out there that thinks they can operate profitably?" said Markley. "And if so, let's give them a shot at it."

People who work and live around the XL Center remained split on the renovations.

"We [would] love it if it is renovated," said Vipan Joshi. "Many, many, many people will keep coming."

"A lot of other things need money, and [it] seems like a pretty bad idea," said Kyle Fowler.

Area businesses seem to generally support the renovations.

"I think it's a great long-term plan to renovate it," said Bob Colangelo, Managing Partner of Max Bibo's, across the street from the XL Center.

Colangelo said when he first opened, the deli received a lot of business from the XL Center, but not anymore.

"As we've seen less and less events there in recent years, not as much [business] has come from that."

For more information on CRDA's proposed renovations, click here.