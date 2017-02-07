× How to win free food for a year from Chik-Fil-A

WEST HARTFORD — Would you like a chance to win free food for a year? Well here’s it is.

As part of the grand opening festivities for a new Chick-fil-A location in West Hartford, the restaurant will offer its first 100 guests the chance to win free food for a year as part of their “First 100” celebration.

Participants must be 18 years or older with identification and in line when the doors open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. If more than 100 people are on site when the line officially forms at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 (24 hours before the restaurant officially opens), then all 100 spots will be determined by a drawing held that morning with those selected needing to camp out for 24 hours to secure their spot.

This event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant located at 509 New Park Ave in West Hartford.

A complete listing of eligible zip codes and rules can be found here.