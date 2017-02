× Man shot in Hartford not expected to survive

HARTFORD — Emergency crews responding to reports of a man down, found he had been critically wounded after being shot in the head.

Police and EMTs found a 26-year-old Hartford man who had been shot in the head at 15 Becket St.

Police said he was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with injuries that were “non-survivable.”

The Major Crimes unit is investigating.