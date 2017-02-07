× Many schools with closings and delays this morning

HARTFORD — Several schools have closing or delays Tuesday, because there is a winter weather advisory and a freezing rain advisory. Look out for an icy mix of precipitation this morning, turning to mainly rain this afternoon. Get the latest forecast here.

Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Closed

Canton Public Schools | Closed

Danbury Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Hartland Public Schools | Closed

Litchfield Public Schools | Closed

Monroe Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Newtown Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 01 | Closed

Regional District 07 | Closed

Regional District 10 | Closed

Regional District 14 | Closed

Regional District 15 | Closed

The Gilbert School | Closed

Torrington Public Schools | Closed

Waterbury Public Schools | Closed

Watertown Public Schools | Closed

Winchester Public Schools | Closed

Wolcott Public Schools | Closed