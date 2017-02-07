Many schools with closings and delays this morning
HARTFORD — Several schools have closing or delays Tuesday, because there is a winter weather advisory and a freezing rain advisory. Look out for an icy mix of precipitation this morning, turning to mainly rain this afternoon. Get the latest forecast here.
Get the full list of closings here.
- Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Closed
- Canton Public Schools | Closed
- Danbury Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Hartland Public Schools | Closed
- Litchfield Public Schools | Closed
- Monroe Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Newtown Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Regional District 01 | Closed
- Regional District 07 | Closed
- Regional District 10 | Closed
- Regional District 14 | Closed
- Regional District 15 | Closed
- The Gilbert School | Closed
- Torrington Public Schools | Closed
- Waterbury Public Schools | Closed
- Watertown Public Schools | Closed
- Winchester Public Schools | Closed
- Wolcott Public Schools | Closed
41.763711 -72.685093