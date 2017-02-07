× New London man charged with stealing 3 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition

NEW LONDON — A New London man is facing several charges after police say he stole three guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

On February 6, Stonington Police received a report of missing firearms and ammunition: two pistols, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, five high capacity rifle magazines, and fifteen high capacity pistol magazines.

Stonington called in New London Police to assist in their investigation which led them to a New London man. Officers began looking for David Johnson, 28, of New London who they believed was in possession of the stolen weapons and ammunition.

Police found and pulled over Johnson and during a traffic stop where they found two of the three missing guns, police said. Officers said they also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition along with high capacity rifle and pistol magazines. An extensive search warrant was then conducted and police say they found the third stolen firearm.

Johnson, a multi-state convicted felon, has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of an assault weapon and two counts of risk of injury to minor.

Johnson is being held on $200,000 bond. Police say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information concerning weapons and/or narcotics activity is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Narcotics hot-line at 860-447-9107 or via our anonymous Tip411 system.