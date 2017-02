× Panera to host job fairs in March to fill 120 positions

HARTFORD — Panera is rolling out a new delivery service and looking to hire over 120 new drivers in Connecticut.

Eight Panera bread locations will hold a job fair in March for part time and full time positions.

The delivery service is being launched in select markets across the United States and Connecticut is the first.

Applicants can click here.

March 8: Panera Bread – Groton

220 CT-12, Groton

March 9: Panera Bread – Hartford

10 State House Square, Hartford

March 14: Panera Bread – Wethersfield

1129 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

March 15: Panera Bread – Glastonbury

2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

March 21: Panera Bread – Newington

3120 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

March 22: Panera Bread – Enfield

90 Elm Street, Enfield

March 27: Panera Bread – Buckland

194 Buckland Hills Drive, Buckland

March 29: Panera Bread – Farmington

1600 South East Road, Farmington