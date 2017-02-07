× Police: Waterbury man kidnaps woman, forces her to take money out of her bank account

WATERBURY — A Waterbury man is under arrest after forcing a woman to take money out of her bank account and leading police on a chase when confronted, according to police.

Southbury police and state police went to the Chase Bank branch at 775 Main Street South just before 11 a.m. Monday after an employee of the bank told police that a man was forcing a woman to take money out of her account.

Police said Claude M. Williams, 25, was waiting in a car for the victim while she was in the bank. When he saw police, he took off and led them on a ten-minute chase in Southbury before crashing at the bottom of Interstate 84, near the exit 15 off-ramp, breaking the driver’s side front wheel off the axis.

Police said Williams and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Williams was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint,first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Police said they also found drugs on Williams so he was also charged with illegal possession of narcotics, too.

His bail was set at $250,000.