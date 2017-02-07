× Personal chef from Easton injured in fall down Greenwich stairs settles lawsuit

BRIDGEPORT — A personal chef severely injured when he tripped on a plastic runner and fell down the stairs in a Greenwich home has settled his lawsuit for $1.5 million.

David Lambo, of Easton, sued the contractor doing work at the Greenwich home, alleging it had installed dangerous material that made the stairs unsafe, and failed to provide warning signs or cordon off the area.

Lambo’s lawyer tells The Greenwich Time the settlement was reached Monday.

The contractor did not return calls for comment.

Lambo said he tumbled head first down the stairs at the home in April 2014, suffering a concussion, torn rotator cuff and herniated discs. The suit said the injuries make it impossible for him to carry boxes of food and kitchen supplies necessary to work as a personal chef.