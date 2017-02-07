Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ashley is a beagle mix who is three and a half years old.

She will have to do puppy classes, which they offer at the CT Humane Society.

Ashley was in a foster home with two adults, two other canine foster dogs and three resident dogs.

She is a friendly, affectionate, lap dog, who is somewhat active and somewhat vocal.

She isn't bothered by outside stimuli, noises or other household noises.

She is crate-trained and almost completely housebroken, having had just a few accidents in the foster home. She will use pee pads, too.

She is playful and enjoys playing, not only with her canine friends, but also alone with her toys. Ashley likes to carry around tennis balls and explore whenever given the chance.

Ashley is just an overall well-behaved good girl. Though she's a puppy, she can be very calm and sit with you nicely, and maybe even fall asleep in your arms. And in that case, it's with her arms and legs sticking straight up in the air!

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and extremely well socialized.

For more information on Star or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.