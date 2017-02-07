SCSU wins over AIC 78-68

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The Southern Connecticut State University Owls improved to 16-8 overall and 12-4 in the NE-10 Tuesday night by defeating AIC 78-68 but it was no walk in the park.

The Owls allowed the Yellow Jackets to shoot 50 percent from the field in the first half and trailed 39-36 at the break.

In the second SCSU would buckle down on both ends of the court lead by senior guard Mike Mallory who had a game high 25 points to go with 3 blocks and 3 assists.

The Owls have a chance to make it two in a row Saturday as they host the College of Saint Rose.