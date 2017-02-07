Tracking significant snowfall for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures continue to stay mild overnight into Wednesday, with temperatures mid-week getting into the 50s, before crashing quickly. We're tracking significant snowfall for very early Thursday morning through the day. Six to twelve inches or more are possible. Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Today: Rain showers during the day and into the evening. Highs: 36-41.

Wednesday: Rain ending as a lingering shower during the morning, with partial clearing during the day. Mild temperatures! Highs around 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for significant snow during the morning. High: 30's.

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 26-33.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a snow shower or two. High: 33-40.

