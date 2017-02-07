Winter weather and freezing rain advisories issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sloppy Tuesday is on the way, with a little mixed precipitation early in the morning, possibly affecting the road warriors getting to work in inland parts of the state. Several schools have closing or delays Tuesday. Get the full list of closings here.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern counties, as we wait for temperatures to moderate, changing over the limited freezing rain then just rain.

If you are planning on heading to Boston for the Patriots victory parade, bring your warm rain gear.

Temperatures continue to stay mild overnight into Wednesday, with temperatures mid-week getting into the 50s, before crashing quickly, allowing another storm to potentially bring snow closer to the shore Thursday morning.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Mainly dry during the morning, but there could be some light showers and drizzle that could freeze on contact with the ground. For most of us, simply rain showers during the mid-day and into the evening. Highs: 36-41.

Wednesday: Rain ending as a lingering shower during the morning, with partial clearing during the day. Mild temperatures! Highs around 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow during the morning. High: 30's.

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 26-33.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a snow shower or two. High: 33-40.

