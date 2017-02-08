Chick-fil-A pushes up giveaway due to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- About a hundred people were prepared to camp outside the new West Hartford Chick-fil-A restaurant all for one thing, free food.

It was all part of a special giveaway that awarded the first 100 people free Chick-fil-A meals for a year, a total of 5,000 plus sandwiches.

Several people could be seen with blankets, hats, gloves and tents.

"I've got a big parka in my tent and plenty other things like hand warmers and stuff like that," says Will Thomas, a contestant for the giveaway.

However, with the pending snow storm, Daryl Jackson, Franchise Owner of the new Chick-fil-A West Hartford decided to shorten the giveaway to protect people from the snow storm.

Chick-fil-A representatives alerted people via Facebook of the changed time and said everyone who showed up will receive a free meal.